Deals: TopSpeedDrones Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro with Gimbal & Electronic Image Stabilization

We have a great deal on the TopSpeedDrones | Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro with Gimbal & Electronic Image Stabilization in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The TopSpeedDrones | Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro with Gimbal & Electronic Image Stabilization is available in our deals store for just $69.99.

This GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro has a 4K HD camera that captures high-definition photos and more stable videos. With a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and electronic image stabilization, you’ll find your photos and footage steadier. It has an altitude hold mode function that provides stable flight with its foldable arms. Turning to headless mode, your drone will lock the direction of the remote controller as the heading as it no longer has to distinguish the direction. This drone has a control distance of up to 1,200 meters so that you can navigate the drone from a taller height or longer distance. 4K Camera . Captures high-quality photos & videos

. Captures high-quality photos & videos Altitude Hold Mode Function. Provides stable flight with its foldable arms

Provides stable flight with its foldable arms Headless Mode. Lock the direction of the remote controller as heading

Lock the direction of the remote controller as heading Gesture control. Control the drone via the app with the point of a finger

Control the drone via the app with the point of a finger Optical flow. Provides a more accurate & stable hovering fly

Provides a more accurate & stable hovering fly One-key automatic return. Enables it to find its way back automatically

Enables it to find its way back automatically Remote control.Navigate your drone from a higher distance Specs Color: black, gray

Materials: plastic, alloy, ABS, ABS+alloy

Dimensions: 5.9H x 6.3L x 2.0W

Camera: 4K HD Camera

Battery: 7.4V 3,800mAh

Frequency: GPS-1.57542GHZGlonass-1.602

Control distance: 1,200 meters

Type: remote control

Remote needs 3x AA batteries (not included)

Features: Headless mode One key takeoff/landing Automatic beauty Altitude holding Trajectory flight Gesture control Video following Optical flow GPS

3-axis mechanical gimbal

Electronic image stabilization Includes Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro with Gimbal & Electronic Image Stabilization

Remote Control

Charger

Accessories

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the TopSpeedDrones | Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro with Gimbal & Electronic Image Stabilization over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals