Deals: Stand-O-Matic Fast Wireless Charger and Multi-Stand, save 61%

Stand-O-Matic

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Stand-O-Matic Fast Wireless Charger and Multi-Stand in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Stand-O-Matic Fast Wireless Charger and Multi-Stand is available in our deals store for just $49.99 it normally costs $129.

Stand-O-Matic Fast Wireless Charger and Multi-Stand is a built-in magnetic charger and a magnetic stand that folds and disappears making it a breeze to charge and carry on the conversation totally hands-free. This charger can charge your apple phone 100% which can come in handy when you are in a middle of a call with low power.

The magnetic charger clings to the phone for Apple models 12 and above and can charge any phone with a cable if do not have magnetic support. Easy to carry and recharge hundreds of times making it a very useful tool for any smartphone owner.

  • Strong magnetic absorption. Snaps magnetically into place to make wireless charging fast & convenient
  • 10000mAh battery capacity. Provides 2 time wireless mag-safe charging & longer charging time for cables
  • Foldable. Keeps your phones upright for a comfortable viewing angle
  • Easy to carry. Great for using at concerts, sporting events, or any situations

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Stand-O-Matic Fast Wireless Charger and Multi-Stand over at our deals store at the link below.

