Deals: Save 14% on the Ultra Slim Bluetooth Audio Adapter

The Ultra Slim Bluetooth Audio Adapter is an ultra-thin transmitter equipped with premium audio aptX low latency codec support that transmits high-quality audio and eliminates audio delay. Its digital HiFi audio feature provides superior sound quality for the best gaming experience. With advanced Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, this adapter ensures 33 ft barrier-free transmission and a faster, more stable connection between devices without loss. Its microphone adapter supports in-game voice chat functions. This is the perfect solution to fast pair your non-Bluetooth devices.
- Qualcomm aptX low latency code: Enjoy smooth gaming experience without lag
- Digital HiFi audio: Provides superior sound quality for the best gaming experience
- Dual buttons: Pair 2 headphones quickly & easily
- LED indicator: Displays audio code mode
- Bluetooth 5.0: Ensures 33ft barrier-free transmission & a faster, more stable connection between devices without loss
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: ABS
- Dimensions: 1.8″H x 0.6″L x 0.3″W
- Audio jack: 3.5mm
- Wireless range: 33 ft
- Bluetooth: 5.0
- Qualcomm aptX low latency code
- Digital HiFi audio
- Dual buttons
- LED indicator
- Ultra-thin
- Exquisite design
- Smooth gaming
- Plug & play
- Manufacturer’s 60-day warranty
