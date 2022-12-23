Deals Reminder: The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, save 50%

Just a quick reminder on the awesome deal for our readers on the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $14.99, which is a saving of 50% off the regular price.

Are you a fan of solving puzzles? Do you like winning money? Then MSCHF has a treat for you.

MSCHF, the makers of THE ONE MILLION DOLLAR PUZZLE, now brings you THE TWO MILLION DOLLAR PUZZLE. All you have to do is buy this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, and get a chance to win up to $1,000,000! And everyone is a winner! There are no losers.

How It Works

Buy this jigsaw puzzle Complete this puzzle Scan your completed puzzle (Hint: it’s a large QR code) You can either win or win Winnings are between $1 and $1,000,000

NOTE: Each card gives you a chance of winning up to $1,000,000, and there’s going to be 2 puzzles that will win $1M each.

How to Scan the Code

Once the puzzle is assembled, open your camera on your phone or tablet and point it steadily for 2-3 seconds towards the QR code. Whenever scanning is enabled, a notification will appear. If your camera has trouble detecting the QR code, try moving it farther away from the puzzle (up to several feet) until the camera picks it up. You may even need to stand above your puzzle. Also, make sure there aren’t any bright reflections on the surface of your puzzle obscuring the patterns from your device. If none of this works, try going into your settings app and enabling QR code scanning.

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals