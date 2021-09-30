Deals Reminder: Ninja Dragon Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Ninja Dragon Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone this week.

The Ninja Dragon Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone is available in our deals store for $99, that’s a saving of 50% off the regular price.

This Flying Fox Dual Camera Drone is equipped with a powerful wide-angle 4K camera on the front and a 720p at the bottom. The front camera has a 45° adjustment level and 110° wide-angle, which can help you to film and capture all the beautiful scenes. it’s a portable unit with foldable arms. It also comes with a “Hold Mode” and 6-axis gyros which make flying more stable and easy to control. Complete with multiple modes, this high-function, durable, and light dual camera drone will get the footage and images you need to step up your aerial game!

4K HD camera. Details are 4 times that of 1080 pixels; better highlight & shadows

Details are 4 times that of 1080 pixels; better highlight & shadows Altitude hold mode. Provides more accurate & stable hovering fly

Provides more accurate & stable hovering fly WiFi connectivity. Connect to an APP, APK system to take pictures, video, & real-time transmission through the phone camera image

Connect to an APP, APK system to take pictures, video, & real-time transmission through the phone camera image Gesture control: Enables you to take a photo or record a video just by doing hand gestures

Enables you to take a photo or record a video just by doing hand gestures 4-channel mode. Ascend, descend, forward, backward, left sideward fly, right sideward fly, & rolling 360.

Ascend, descend, forward, backward, left sideward fly, right sideward fly, & rolling 360. Follow function: Connect the distance between the aircraft & the current location of the controller and linked them

Connect the distance between the aircraft & the current location of the controller and linked them One-key automatic return. Enables it to find its way back automatically

Enables it to find its way back automatically Headless mode. No need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Ninja Dragon Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals