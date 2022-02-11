Deals Reminder: Just Simple Power Bank, save 26%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the Just Simple Power Bank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Just Simple Power Bank is available in our deals store for just $94.99, it normally retails for $129, which is a saving of 26% off the normal price.

Get extra power or turn this power bank into a dock when having limited outlets! With built-in cables and ports, you can charge multiple devices at once. It also supports Qi wireless charging for Android smartphones, iPhones, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. With QC4+, PD3.0, and Qi Fast Charge, Just Simple Power Bank is up to 4X faster than conventional charging. It has a digital display so you can see the exact percentage of the available battery. Charge up to 5 devices without the need to carry loads of wires and chargers! Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo! 5 devices at once. With built-in cables & ports and Qi wireless charger

Specs Color: black

Dimensions: 0.7″H x 6″L x 2.8″W

Capacity: 10,000mAh

Cables/ports: USB-C, USB-A, Micro-USB

Fast charge support: QC4+, PD3.0, & Qi Fast Charge

Digital display

Suction cups

Wide compatibility

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Compatibility Android, iOS, Apple Watch, AirPods, etc Includes Just Simple Power Bank

C-C Charger

User Manual

You can find out more details on this great deal on the Just Simple Power Bank over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

