Deals Reminder: HyperGear V80 Studio Bluetooth Headphones, save 25%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the amazing deals on the HyperGear V80 Studio Bluetooth Headphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The HyperGear V80 Studio Bluetooth Headphones are available in our deals store for just $29.99, that’s a saving of 25% off the regular price.

Get ready to immerse yourself in sound! The HyperGear V80 Studio Bluetooth Headphones come with powerful 40mm neodymium drivers, Bluetooth 4.2, and a rechargeable battery, which combine for an incredible audio performance that you can enjoy anywhere for up to 5 hours on a single charge! The softly cushioned headband and ear cups offer a comfortably tight grip that seals rich sound in and distracting noises out for all-day wear. In addition, the V80’s bold look and collapsible EZ-fold design make it a travel-friendly upgrade to your everyday audio gear. Amps up your audio.

40mm Neodymium Drivers: Enjoy powerful bass & detailed highs for well-balanced, authentic sound at any volume

Enjoy powerful bass & detailed highs for well-balanced, authentic sound at any volume Bluetooth 4.2 Technology: Pairing is effortless & connections are crystal clear

Pairing is effortless & connections are crystal clear Rechargeable Battery: Provides up to 5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge

Provides up to 5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge Noise-Isolating Microphone & Built-in Controls: Navigate your playlist and quickly take & make calls direcly from the speaker

Navigate your playlist and quickly take & make calls direcly from the speaker EZ-Fold Design: For quick & easy storage

For quick & easy storage Softly Cushioned Headband & Ear Cups: Offer a comfortably tight grip that seals rich sound in & distracting noises out for all-day wear

You can find out more details about this great deal in the HyperGear V80 Studio Bluetooth Headphones over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals