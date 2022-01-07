Geeky Gadgets

Deals Reminder: BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch is available in our deals store for $79.99, it normally retails for $99.

Whether you’re out on the town or exploring Mother Nature, you can get a charge in a pinch for both your iPhone and Apple Watch when you’re toting around the BatteryPro Portable Charger! This ultra-portable power bank/charger combo features an integrated MFi-certified Apple Watch magnetic charger, as well as a smart high-speed USB output, so you can rapidly power up both your everyday tech essentials in a pinch. It’s massive 8,000 mAh capacity has enough juice to provide over two weeks of Apple Watch charging or 3 days of iPhone charging, giving you plenty of power for extended trips.

  • Easily power up your Apple Watch via the integrated magnetic charger
  • Energize your iPhone even faster w/ the smart high-speed USB out port
  • Comfortably carry in your back pocket & when holding against the back of your phone
  • Use the StowStrap to secure your Apple Watch while it charges
  • Get over two weeks of Apple Watch charges or 3+ days of iPhone use with a 8000 mAh battery

Specs

  • Apple MFi-certified
  • Integrated Apple Watch Magnetic charger
  • Fast 2.4 mAh maximum output
  • 8000 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery
  • Materials: ABS enclosure, Lithium-Ion battery, elastic strap, Apple Watch Module
  • Dimensions: 0.5″H x 5.5″L x 2.5″W

You can find out more details about this great deal on the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch over at our deals store at the link below.

