Deals Reminder: BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch is available in our deals store for $79.99, it normally retails for $99.

Whether you’re out on the town or exploring Mother Nature, you can get a charge in a pinch for both your iPhone and Apple Watch when you’re toting around the BatteryPro Portable Charger! This ultra-portable power bank/charger combo features an integrated MFi-certified Apple Watch magnetic charger, as well as a smart high-speed USB output, so you can rapidly power up both your everyday tech essentials in a pinch. It’s massive 8,000 mAh capacity has enough juice to provide over two weeks of Apple Watch charging or 3 days of iPhone charging, giving you plenty of power for extended trips. Easily power up your Apple Watch via the integrated magnetic charger

Energize your iPhone even faster w/ the smart high-speed USB out port

Comfortably carry in your back pocket & when holding against the back of your phone

Use the StowStrap to secure your Apple Watch while it charges

Get over two weeks of Apple Watch charges or 3+ days of iPhone use with a 8000 mAh battery

Specs Apple MFi-certified

Integrated Apple Watch Magnetic charger

Fast 2.4 mAh maximum output

8000 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery

Materials: ABS enclosure, Lithium-Ion battery, elastic strap, Apple Watch Module

Dimensions: 0.5″H x 5.5″L x 2.5″W

You can find out more details about this great deal on the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals