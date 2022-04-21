Deals Reminder: An Artists Complete NFT Guide Sell Your First Digital Art

Just a quick reminder for our readers about a great deal on the An Artists Complete NFT Guide Sell Your First Digital Art in the Geeky Gadgets deals store.

There has never been a better time to be alive as an artist. If you’ve never heard of NFTs, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or the Blockchain, no problem! This course will explain them in clear, easy language, walking you through step-by-step with everything you need to know. It will explain everything so you don’t need to waste your energy researching. You will create your first NFT and even learn a few tips and tricks to help you get started. NEW COURSE Access 13 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7

Understand the basics of NFTs & digital art

Create your Metamask Wallet

Create an account on Opensea

Find the best market for your art

Understand smart contracts

Register your art on the blockchains

Create a community around your art

Entrepreneur Academy | Social Media Experts 4.5/5 Instructor Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Entrepreneur Academy is an international Social Media Management Company with a passion for helping people and businesses, both large and small, to shape, manage and optimize their online presence. Through careful management and personal guidance, they have helped launch, grow, and direct over 45 companies’ powerful social media. Their past clients range from Authors, Fashion Companies, City Pages, Creative Speakers, Life Coaches, and Fitness Experts!

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: beginner

