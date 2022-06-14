Deals Reminder: AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank, save 10%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome deal on the AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $35.99, which is a saving of 10% off the normal price.
This Power Bank is the perfect accessory to keep your smartphone charged while you’re on the go. Charges wirelessly by connecting to your phone’s back. Produced from sustainable and recycled plastic, this power bank is also eco-friendly. Designed to comfortably fit anywhere be it your pocket or the back of your smartphone, this sleek and slim power bank provides a convenient solution for anyone looking for a stylish portable solution!
- Magnetic connection. Snaps magnetically on the back of your smartphone
- Wireless charging. Say goodbye to cables & take advantage of wireless charging
- Eco-friendly. Made out of sustainable, recycled plastic
- Travel-friendly. Perfect companion for your next trip
- Ultra-portable. Made to comfortably fit anywhere be it your pocket or the sticking on the back of your smartphone
Specs
- Color: black/biege
- Material: recycled plastic
- Dimensions: 6″H x 3.5″L x 1.5″W
- Weight: 7.5oz
- Capacity: 5000mAh
- Input: USB-C
- Output: USB-C, lightning
- Wireless: 15W max
- Manufacturer’s 14-day warranty
Includes
- AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank (Black/Biege)
- Cable
- Instruction Card
You can find out more details about this great deal on the AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank over at our deals store at the link below.