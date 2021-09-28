Deals Reminder: 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger, save 48%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger is available in our Deals store for $17.99, that is a saving of 48% off the normal price.
Stop fighting for chargers and power outlets. With this 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger, now you can fast-charge your iPhone & Apple Watch, as well as your USB-C and Micro USB devices at the same time! It has 4 different connectors: Lightning, USB-C, Micro, and Apple Watch charger, all through just one cord! Made of top-quality TPE, nylon braided cable, and aluminum shell, this charger is guaranteed to last.
- More power. Charge 4 different devices all at the same time
- 4-in-1. Comes with Lightning, USB-C, Micro, & Apple Watch charger connectors
- Durable. Made of top-quality TPE, nylon braided cable, & aluminum shell
- 1.2m long. Enough to comfortably charge & use your phone from a distance
Specs
- Color: white
- Materials: TPE, ABS
- Length: 1.2m
- Max output: 1.0A
- Connectors
- Lightning
- USB-C
- Micro
- Apple Watch charger
- Braided cable
- iPhone/Android compatibility
- Safe to use
- Convenient
- Lightweight & durable
You can find out more details about this great deal on the 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.