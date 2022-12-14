Deals: Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro + Free Blade X Pro, save 61%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro + Free Blade X Pro in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro + Free Blade X Pro is available in our deals store for just $179.99, a saving of 51% off the normal price.
The Ninja Dragon Phantom K PRO has a built-in 4-way anti-collision feature, allowing you to fly your drone with ease. Equipped with One Key Return button that enables you to have your drone easily find its way back to you. Easily adjust front duo cameras to capture different angles of scenery.
Get a FREE Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Drone with purchase!
- Altitude hold mode. Provides more accurate & stable hovering fly
- Compact & foldable. Can be easily stored in a handbag for outdoor carrying
- 1800mAh modular battery. Enjoy flying in the air for up to 12mins with great controllability
- 4K HD camera. Capture stunning images in high quality
- Gesture recognition. Enables you to take a photo or record a video just by doing hand gestures
- 4-channel mode. Ascend, descend, forward, backward, left sideward fly, right sideward fly, & rolling 360
- WiFi. Take photos, videos, & real-time transmission through your phone’s camera
- VR 3D experience. Intensify your flight experience through your mobile app & VR glasses
- 6-axis gyroscope. For smoother flight & more convenient control
- Flight path. The drone will fly autonomously along the specified path
- MV production. Allows music addition
About Blade X PRO
- 3-sided obstacle avoidance system. Scans all obstacles in its flight path & avoids them with ease
- Up to 490ft remote control distance. Control your drone from farther distance
- 60-minute charging time. Get your Blade X Pro recharged & flying in no time
- Learn more about Blade X PRO here
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro + Free Blade X Pro over at our deals store at the link below.
