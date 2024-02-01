Deals: Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle

Are you a developer looking to elevate your coding game? Look no further than the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022. This fully featured development environment is designed to enhance productivity, improve code quality, and facilitate collaboration. With its 64-bit IDE, you can work on larger projects and handle more complex workloads with ease.

Build cross-platform mobile and desktop apps with .NET MAUI, create responsive Web UIs in C# with Blazor, and build, debug, and test .NET and C++ apps in Linux. The software also offers hot reload capabilities across .NET and C++ apps and allows editing of running ASP.NET pages in the web designer view.

Key Features of Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022

IntelliCode: Understands code context, completes lines or blocks of code, and provides a list of next best options for faster and more accurate coding.

CodeLens: Provides deep insights into code, revealing information like recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history.

Live Share: Facilitates real-time collaboration sessions, speeding up team's edit and debugging cycles.

Supports multiple operating systems: Windows 11, Windows 10, and various versions of Windows Server.

Lifetime access: The software offers lifetime access, with a redemption deadline of 30 days from purchase.

Multi-language support: Supports multiple languages including English, Chinese, Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.

The Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 has received positive reviews on Microsoft Choice Software, Capterra, and GetApp, making it a trusted choice for developers worldwide.

Whether you’re working on a desktop or mobile, this software can be accessed on a maximum number of one device. The hardware requirements include an ARM64 or x64 processor, 4GB memory, and hard disk space ranging from 850MB to 210GB. Plus, updates are included in the purchase, ensuring you always have the latest features at your fingertips.

