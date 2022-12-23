Deals: mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station, save 20%

We have an awesome deal on the mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $199.99, a saving of 20% off the normal price.

The USB4 Docking Station is an ideal solution for your HDMI and DisplayPort needs. It features a massive 7-port USB expansion port with transfer rates up to 10Gbps (USB3.2/Type-C), supports BC1.2 fast charging up to 7.5W, and legacy USB2.0 ports for keyboard/mice/other peripherals. The unit also features dual display support via HDMI 2.1 and DP1.4, 100W PD pass-through, RJ45 1000Mbps, SD/MicroSD reader, and more! This combination provides enormous storage space and power, providing users with the freedom to work anywhere they want while being connected via one single connection hub.

14-in-1 docking station. Connect multiple displays, USB devices & peripherals

Connect multiple displays, USB devices & peripherals 8K HD video performance. Built-in HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, achieve crystal clear 8K resolution with compatible devices*

Built-in HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, achieve crystal clear 8K resolution with compatible devices* High-speed data & charge Massive 7-port USB expansion with transfer rates up to 10Gbps Supports BC1.2 fast charging up to 7.5W Legacy USB 2.0 ports for keyboard/mice/other peripherals

Extensively functional. Featuring dual display via HDMI 2.1 & DP1.4, 100W PD pass-through, RJ45 1000Mbps, SD/MicroSD reader, 3x USB3.2 with BC1.2 fast charge, 3x USB 2.0, 1x Type-C, and Hi-Res 3.5 AUX

You can find out more details about this great deal on the mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals