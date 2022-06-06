Deals: MasterWriter Creative Writing 2-Yr Subscription, save 33%

We have a great deal on the MasterWriter Creative Writing 2-Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The MasterWriter Creative Writing 2-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for just $99, it normally retails for $149.

Add a powerful English-language vocabulary tool to your writing toolset with this MasterWriter Creative Writing/Songwriting Software subscription. This subscription provides you with two years of full access to the software. Its cloud-based design can be used on any macOS or Windows desktop or laptop and any Android or iOS tablet or smartphone, so it can be accessed anytime, anywhere.

MasterWriter assists creative writers by providing dictionaries for phrases, word families, speech types, and synonyms. It allows you to search the database using filters and gives you access to custom collections. It can also be used to help those with English as their second language.

Unlock all the possibilities the English language has to offer in an instant

An essential tool if English is your second language

Organize your writing projects painlessly

Improve your writing & become a better writer in the process

Express yourself in a more eloquent & imaginative way

Compatible on all devices, capture inspiration whenever & wherever you are

Features

Word families. Opens up a new world of possibilities for descriptive words

Extended. Replaces the search word in a more creative & imaginative way

Synonyms. The best Thesaurus on the market

Phrases. Your own personal idea factory that allows you to search by any word contained in the phrase

Speech types. Gives you all of the different figures of speech plus Intensifiers, a collection of intense descriptive words

Rhymes. A Rhyming dictionary with over 100,000 entries and 36,000 Rhymed Phrases

Filters. Allows you to be specific in your searches

Collecting. Ables to collect multiple entries from every dictionary by simply double-clicking on an entry

You can find out more information about the MasterWriter Creative Writing 2-Yr Subscription over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

