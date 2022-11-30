Deals: Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
Using advanced noise-reduction technology, Flux 7 TWS earphones have been designed to reduce unwanted noise during exercise. With an onboard 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery that offers 5 hours of standby time, Flux 7 TWS earbuds are ideal for fitness enthusiasts who want to pack light and move fast. Suitable for sports, waterproof and sweatproof, enjoy music on rainy days and when exercising.
- Voice assistant. Press for 2 seconds to arouse the voice assistant & make it more convenient for you to enjoy music
- Auto pairing
- Taken out of the charging cabin, the earphones are automatically started up & automatically paired
- Put into the charging cabin, the earphones are automatically shut down, disconnected & begin to charge
- Intelligent quick charge
- With the built-in 2000mAh polymer lithium battery in the charging bin, the cabin body can be quickly charged and standby time reaches up to 5 hours
- Large battery multifunctional charging case (as power bank for phone)
- Intelligent noise reduction. Helps exclude the noises when in noisy environment
- Strong compatibility. Compatible with iOS & Android system as long as your cellphone supports bluetooth function
- IPX4 waterproof level. Suitable for sports, waterproof & sweat proof, enjoy music in rainy days and when exercising
