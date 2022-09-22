Deals: Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

True wireless noise canceling Beats Fit Pro with comfortable, secure-fit wingtips are engineered for all-day activity. The flexible wingtip design conforms to your ear to comfortably lock in place so you can experience powerful, balanced sound during your work day or your workouts. With two distinct listening modes, you are in control of what you hear. Fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) uses real-time audio calibration to continuously pinpoint external sounds and optimize sound output, and when you need to be aware of your surroundings, easily switch to Transparency mode.

There’s something that nearly every mobile user will love about the Beats Fit Pro Noise-Canceling True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. Whether you’re an Android or Apple mobile user, there are unique features for you to enjoy through the Beats app for Android or via the integrated Apple H1 chip’s integration with iOS devices. Regardless of what device you use, everyone can enjoy the comfort and stability that’s achieved by each earbud’s flexible, secure-fit wingtips. Thanks to these wingtips and the Beats Fit Pro resistance to sweat and water, you can easily use them when working out.

Apple H1 chip. Enjoy features like Automatic Switching between devices, Audio Sharing & hands-free “Hey Siri” on Apple devices

