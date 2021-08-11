Deals: 4K HD Drone Quadcopter, Save 24%

We have a great deal on the 4K HD Drone Quadcopter in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 24% off the regular price.

The 4K HD Drone Quadcopter is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $112.95 it normally retails for $149.

This remote-controlled quadcopter drone is equipped with 3 wide-angle cameras for a wide range of high-definition pictures and videos. Capture stills from a high altitude and transfer them in real-time through a mobile phone camera. With its altitude hold mode, the quadcopter can hover in the air stably. The high-capacity 3.7V 1,600mAh intelligent battery yields up to 20 minutes of flight time By opening the drone App, using a flight plan at your fingertips, and drawing a route on the screen, the copter will automatically fly as per the given path. With one button to return, the function makes it easy to find the way home.

720/1080P/4K wide-angle cameras. Capture high-quality images & videos wherever you want to

Altitude Hold mode. Hover in the air stably

1,600mAh intelligent battery. Yields up to 20 minutes flight time

LED light. Track the drone at night

4 channels. Can be raised, lowered, forwarded, retreated, left-handed, right-handed, & 360° rolled

6-axis gyroscope. For more stable flying & easy control

One-button return function. Easily find its way home

Headless mode. Adjust the position of aircraft before flying

3-level flight speed. Make more fun with flying

Wi-Fi function. Connect to apps, takes photos/videos, & transfer them real-time

Compact. Foldable arm makes it easy to carry

