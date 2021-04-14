XPOWER Zenith DDR4 Series memory launched for hardcore gamers

Silicon Power has launched new DDR4 memory this week in the form of the XPOWER Zenith DDR4 Series featuring a high quality gaming memory module built specifically for hard-core gamers. The new memory is equipped with a colourful band of RGB lighting and offers speeds ranging from 3200 MHz to 4133 MHz with almost zero lag, says Silicon Power. The new memory has been 100% tested for stability durability incompatibility on major motherboards and features an aluminium heat spreader.

“Ranging from blazing speeds of 3200MHz to 4133MHz with low 1.35V – 1.4V power consumption, the Zenith allows for gameplay at the highest settings with automatic overclocking. Its fully optimized testing ensures complete compatibility on most leading high-end motherboards to support the most hardcore gamers and modders.”

“It’s not just about speed and performance: the Zenith RGB is equipped with a colorful band of RGB lights that will electrify any gaming PC rig. Providing the most colorful dimensions that come with RGB lighting, it is sure to invigorate and enhance the style of any set-up.”

Specifications of the Silicon Power XPOWER Zenith DDR4 Series memory :

– CapacitySingle Pack: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

– Dual Channel Kit: 16GB(8GB*2), 32GB(16GB*2), 64GB(32GB*2)

– Dimensions133.4mm x 38.5mm x 8.0mm

– Voltage1.35V (3200), 1.35V (3600), 1.4V (4133)

– Form FactorU-DIMM Non-ECC

– Frequency (Speed)3200/3600/4133 MHz

– CAS LatencyCL16 (3200), CL18 (3600), CL19 (4133)

– CertificationCE, FCC, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS

– WarrantyLifetime Warranty

– NotePlease check that this product can fit in the desired memory slot position before making a purchase.

Source : Silicon Power

