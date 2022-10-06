Gamers, Dungeons & Dragons players and fans off all similar might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign created by the team of gamers at Enstaved. The D20 Staff of Critical Hits is a “high-quality“, modular, collectable staff that will save you from “Nat 1’s! Forged in glass-infused polypropylene & DM tears”. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $ or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Deluxe D20 Staff of Critical Hits is the perfect solution for anyone sick of rolling Nat 1’s. Stop leaving your BBEG battles up to chance and enjoy a Critical Hit on EVERY turn! Jokes aside – the Deluxe D20 Staff of Critical Hits is a modular, collectable staff forged in a high-strength blend of glass-infused polypropylene. It is the first in a planned range of staves built with interchangeable parts and celebrating all corners of pop culture and nerd-dom.”

D20 Staff

If the Enstaved campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around Feb 2023. To learn more about the Enstaved D20 Staff of Critical Hits project watch the promotional video below.

“Our first D20 Staff of Critical Hits was an instant hit at pop culture conventions and came in a variety of colours and sizes. After listening to customer feedback we increased the size of the D20 topper and gave it a slick ridge along the corners. We also swapped out the original multi-coloured staff sections in favour of a medieval style section invoking the shape and texture of a wooden shaft topped with a studded band.”

“Arguably the most important part of the staff. The Topper is traditionally where a symbolic, magical or deadly item would be mounted. The Deluxe D20 Staff of Critical Hits is no exception, topped by a powerful, weaponized D20 in either Lawful or Chaotic livery.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the D20 Staff of Critical Hits, jump over to the official Enstaved crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



