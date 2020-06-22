Geeky Gadgets

Cyberpunk 2077 will run on PlayStation 5 at launch

Cyberpunk 2077

Developers CD Projekt Red responsible for creating the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, have confirmed that the PlayStation 4 version will also support the next-generation PlayStation 5 from launch. Xbox gamers can also play the new Cyberpunk 2077 on the next generation Xbox Series X from launch thanks to support for Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system.

Unfortunately earlier this month it was announced that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 had been delayed slightly and will now take place on November 19th 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox Oneand Xbox Series X.

