Build a Custom RAG MCP Server to Boost AI Coding Workflows



What if your AI coding assistant could deliver exactly the information you need—no irrelevant clutter, no privacy concerns, and no compromises? For developers and organizations relying on tools like Context7, this might sound like a distant dream. After all, while Context7 has its merits, its generalized knowledge base and limited customization often leave users frustrated. But what if there was a better way? A solution that’s not only open source but also tailored to your unique workflows, scalable to your needs, and completely under your control? Enter the custom RAG MCP server—a innovative approach to building smarter, more secure AI coding systems.

In this piece, Cole Medin explores how this Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) server redefines what’s possible for AI coding workflows. You’ll discover how it overcomes the limitations of existing tools, offering features like private knowledge bases, seamless integration with frameworks like Pyantic AI, and advanced metadata filtering for pinpoint accuracy. Whether you’re a developer looking to streamline your assistant or an organization seeking better data privacy, this server has something to offer. By the end, you’ll see why it’s not just an alternative to Context7—it’s a leap forward. Sometimes, the best solutions are the ones you build yourself.

Custom RAG MCP Server Overview

Limitations of Context7

While Context7 has proven useful in certain scenarios, it falls short in addressing the specific needs of many users. Its generalized knowledge base often includes irrelevant documentation, reducing its effectiveness for targeted use cases. Furthermore, the inability to integrate private repositories limits its utility for organizations handling proprietary or sensitive data. Another significant drawback is its partially closed-source nature, which raises concerns about future monetization strategies and reduced flexibility for users. These limitations create a demand for a more adaptable and secure solution.

Core Features of the Custom RAG MCP Server

The custom RAG MCP server is designed to overcome the challenges posed by existing tools, offering a range of features that cater to diverse user requirements. Here are the key aspects that set it apart:

Open source and self-hosted: Provides complete privacy and control over your data, making sure sensitive information remains secure.

Provides complete privacy and control over your data, making sure sensitive information remains secure. Customizable knowledge bases: Allows users to scrape and integrate documentation from any source, including websites, frameworks, and private repositories.

Allows users to scrape and integrate documentation from any source, including websites, frameworks, and private repositories. Tech stack compatibility: Supports integration with tools like Pyantic AI, Mem Zero, and Superbase, allowing seamless workflows.

Supports integration with tools like Pyantic AI, Mem Zero, and Superbase, allowing seamless workflows. Flexible crawling options: Offers single-page scraping, sitemap parsing, and recursive scraping for comprehensive data collection.

Offers single-page scraping, sitemap parsing, and recursive scraping for comprehensive data collection. Metadata filtering: Assists precise and efficient searches within the knowledge base, improving retrieval accuracy.

These features make the server a versatile and powerful tool for developers and organizations alike, addressing the gaps left by existing solutions.

Building a RAG MCP Server for AI Coding

Technical Implementation and Architecture

The server is built with scalability and adaptability in mind, using modern technologies to ensure ease of deployment and robust performance. Its architecture is designed to cater to both novice and experienced developers. Key technical components include:

Deployment: Uses Docker and Python for a flexible and straightforward setup process, accommodating varying levels of technical expertise.

Uses Docker and Python for a flexible and straightforward setup process, accommodating varying levels of technical expertise. Database Management: Powered by Superbase, making sure efficient and reliable data handling for large-scale applications.

Powered by Superbase, making sure efficient and reliable data handling for large-scale applications. Retrieval Process: Employs OpenAI embeddings for knowledge retrieval, with plans to integrate local embedding models like Olama for enhanced privacy and independence.

Employs OpenAI embeddings for knowledge retrieval, with plans to integrate local embedding models like Olama for enhanced privacy and independence. Transport Layers: Advanced options such as SSE and Standard IO enable seamless integration with AI tools and workflows.

Advanced options such as SSE and Standard IO enable seamless integration with AI tools and workflows. Optimization: Implements sophisticated chunking strategies and metadata tagging to ensure fast and accurate knowledge retrieval.

This robust technical foundation ensures that the server can handle complex tasks while remaining accessible to a wide range of users.

Applications and Practical Use Cases

The versatility of the custom RAG MCP server makes it suitable for a variety of applications across industries. Some of the most prominent use cases include:

AI Coding Assistants: Provides developers with up-to-date, relevant documentation tailored to specific frameworks, tools, and workflows.

Provides developers with up-to-date, relevant documentation tailored to specific frameworks, tools, and workflows. Secure Knowledge Management: Enables organizations to create private, secure knowledge bases for proprietary data, making sure compliance with data protection regulations.

Enables organizations to create private, secure knowledge bases for proprietary data, making sure compliance with data protection regulations. Broader Applications: Supports use cases such as e-commerce platforms, internal documentation systems, and community-driven knowledge hubs, demonstrating its adaptability beyond coding workflows.

These applications highlight the server’s potential to streamline processes and enhance productivity in various domains.

Future Enhancements and Development Roadmap

The development roadmap for the custom RAG MCP server includes several planned enhancements aimed at expanding its capabilities and improving user experience. Key areas of focus include:

Advanced Retrieval Strategies: Integration of contextual retrieval and late chunking techniques for more nuanced and accurate knowledge extraction.

Integration of contextual retrieval and late chunking techniques for more nuanced and accurate knowledge extraction. Local Embedding Models: Support for additional models and local LLMs to ensure complete privacy and independence from external APIs.

Support for additional models and local LLMs to ensure complete privacy and independence from external APIs. Performance Improvements: Faster crawling speeds and seamless integration with AI tools to enhance overall efficiency.

Faster crawling speeds and seamless integration with AI tools to enhance overall efficiency. General Knowledge Engine: Expansion into broader applications beyond coding workflows, making the server a versatile tool for various industries.

These planned enhancements underscore the commitment to continuous improvement and adaptability, making sure the server remains a innovative solution for its users.

Setup and Integration

Setting up the custom RAG MCP server is designed to be straightforward, even for users with limited technical expertise. Deployment options include Docker and Python, offering flexibility based on user preferences. Pre-configured SQL scripts simplify database initialization in Superbase, reducing the time and effort required for setup. Additionally, the server integrates seamlessly with popular AI tools such as Windsurf, Cursor, and N8N, making sure compatibility with existing workflows. This ease of setup and integration makes it an accessible and practical solution for developers and organizations of all sizes.

The Vision for Archon

This custom RAG MCP server represents a significant step forward in Archon’s evolution from an AI agent builder to a general knowledge engine. By allowing tailored, private knowledge bases, it demonstrates the potential to power AI coding assistants and agents with scalable, adaptable solutions. This vision reflects the growing need for tools that can meet the evolving demands of developers and organizations in an increasingly complex technological landscape. The server’s emphasis on privacy, customization, and functionality positions it as a critical component in the future of AI-driven workflows.

Media Credit: Cole Medin



