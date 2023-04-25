Cult of the Lamb Relics of the Old Faith free expansion arrives

Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital has this week launched the Cult of the Lamb Relics of the Old Faith expansion and is now available to download, play and enjoy for free. Relics of the Old Faith adds brand new ways to spread the gospel of the Cult of the Lamb with powerful new abilities, exciting new characters, and thrilling new challenges. Check out the trailers below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest update to the game which has over 1200 “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam.

“In the new Post-Game, every boss has been revamped with new and tougher attack patterns. We know many of you asked for more combat depth and difficulty, so this is just one of the ways we’re adding your requests in Relics of the Old Faith.”

Cult of the Lamb

“Show your devotion to the Old Faith with Heretic Pack. This cosmetic set includes new Follower forms, a set of dastardly decorations for your Cult, and Fleece of the Old Faith for the Lamb to wear. Alongside the huge new free update, Relics of the Old Faith, which adds new features, modes, storylines and content, Massive Monster has introduced a new way to support the development of Cult of the Lamb.”

“The Lamb must keep their Cult flourishing, their Followers faithful, and their power unchallenged as they crusade in this free content expansion, Relics of the Old Faith. It adds brand new ways to spread the gospel with powerful new abilities, exciting new characters, and thrilling new challenges.”

