Crysis Remastered launches Sept 18th new 8K 60fps trailer released



To whet your appetite ahead of the launch of the new Crysis Remastered arriving on PC via the Epic Games Store, though station 4, and Xbox One in a few days time on 18th September 2020. Crytek has released a new 8K 60fps Crysis Remastered trailer providing a further look at the graphical overhaul of the original Crisis first released back in 2007.

“With its 2007 release, Crysis set the industry standard for first person shooters with stunning visuals, highly evolved gameplay, and an enormous sandbox world. Crysis Remastered adds new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution to update the game for a new generation of hardware. What begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over the game’s island setting. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players must use adaptive tactics to survive and conquer.”

Source : Crytek

