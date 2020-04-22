Crysis Remastered game will feature both Crysis and Crysis Warhead missions

After previously being announced Sabre Interactive’s Tim Willits has this week confirmed the new Crysis Remastered team currently under development will feature missions from both the original Crysis and Crysis Warhead games.

Crytek revealed the news a remastered version of the original Crysis game was in production last week and will be available for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Crytek and Saber are expected to reveal more details about the upcoming release of the new Crysis Remastered in the coming months. As soon as trailers, pricing and availability are announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

“John, Rich and Alex convene for a brand new Digital Foundry Direct, where the team discuss the monumental news that Crysis is returning, remastered by Crytek and Saber Interactive and coming to PC, Xbox One, PS4 and… Switch? What should we expect from the new game? What kind of technologies are available from Crytek to power it? Can Switch really deliver a decent port? You have questions, we have questions… and some answers.”

Source : DSOGaming : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals