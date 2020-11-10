Creative Stage V2 soundbar unveiled

Creative has added a new soundbar to their line up with the launch of the Creative Stage V2 and it comes with a number of upgrades and new features over the previous model.

The new Creative Stage V2 is a 2.1 soundbar with a sub woofer and it comes with a range of connectivity options including, optical, Aux, Bluetooth and more.

With the new Clear Dialog audio technology, users can hear each syllable clearly without cranking up the volume as the spoken dialogue is extracted and amplified without compromising the ambient effects. On top of that, the Surround technology adds an expanded soundstage to offer the ultimate movie experience right at the comfort of one’s home. Fitted with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers along with a powerful subwoofer, the Creative Stage V2 can fill the living room with rich audio and impactful bass that will bring users closer to the action.

Creative Stage V2 also comes with a wide range of connectivity options — TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and even audio streaming via USB — making it a one-stop audio entertainment system for devices including TVs, computers, mobile phones, or even gaming consoles. In addition, the soundbar is conveniently accessible via remote control, and users can switch input sources, adjust treble and bass settings as well as toggle Surround and Clear Dialog on or off with a simple press of a button. With a sleek and minimalistic design, the Creative Stage V2 can fit right into any room and be wall-mounted to deliver a truly immersive audio experience.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Stage V2 soundbar over at creative at the link below, it is now available for £99.

Source Creative

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals