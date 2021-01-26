EK-AIO 280 D-RGB CPU water block cooler launches

EK has introduced a new water block CPU cooler this week in the form of the EK-AIO 280 D-RGB offering a dual-fan design and fitted two 140 mm D-RGB Vardar S fans and a 280 mm radiator. The new water block has been specifically designed to provide an all in one solution that is simple to install and use, yet offers top of the class cooling performance and D-RGB lighting which can be customised to your exact requirements.

“Easy installation with Universal Compatibility – The EK AIO comes with a universally compatible CPU water-block, fitting all the latest Intel & AMD CPU sockets as well as featuring a tool-less mounting mechanism for easy installation. Requiring just a single 280mm radiator mount, with diamond cut rotary fittings for easy tube adjustment, the EK AIO offers compatibility with almost all modern case designs. The radiator surface is big enough to combat any mainstream CPU on the market and even has enough headroom for overclocking. An AIO with cooling capacities like this can either provide a super-silent PC setup or help harness the extra performance of an overclocked processor.”

“Ultra-durable design with diamond-cut rotary fittings – The EK AIO comes pre-installed with reinforced and sleeved 400mm rubber tubing, each fitted with an aluminum cover to ensure they’re ultra-durable. Its diamond-cut rotary fittings allow for easy installation and adjustment of the rubber tubing, featuring a full range of movement to make the EK AIO suitable for installation in even the tightest spaces.”

The EK-AIO 280 D-RGB is now available to pre-order via the EK online store priced at €135. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official EK website by following the link below.

“EK-Vardar High-Performance Fans – The two 140mm EK-Vardar S fans included with the EK AIO are industrial grade high-static PWM fans, designed and built primarily for high-performance liquid cooling systems. Controlled by either your motherboard or standalone fan controller, the EK Vardar can be adjusted to run at speeds between 500 – 2000RPM for either high airflow or silent running. EK-Vardar S is our first choice for radiator cooling, providing unmatched cooling performance, with fully integrated and customizable D-RGB lighting.”

