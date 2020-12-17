G.SKILL ENKI Series AIO high performance liquid coolers unveiled

G.SKILL has introduced a new range of ENKI series AIO liquid coolers offering high performance cooling thanks to its 9-blade hydro-bearing PWM fans, specifically selected for its high static pressure to maintain constant air flow and keep your components as cool as possible.

“Each ENKI series AIO liquid cooler is equipped with 3-pin ARGB motherboard connectors, allowing customizable RGB lighting via motherboard lighting control software. Available in 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm, the ENKI series AIO also comes with a 5-year limited warranty. This product line of AIO liquid coolers will be available via G.SKILL distribution partners in 2021.”

“In order to quickly deliver coolant between the cooler head and the radiator, high flow-rate coolant tubes with 8 mm inner diameter are chosen for the task. Each coolant tube is also constructed with thicker rubber walls for low coolant evaporation and are enclosed in nylon-braided sleeves for durability. The radiator is designed with high-density piping, which increases the surface area to facilitate efficient heat dissipation from the coolant and into the fins for effective cooling. Specifically, the 360 mm and 240 mm variant is designed with 3~4 more radiator pipes than typical radiators, while the 280 mm variant has 6 more radiator pipes.”

Source : G.SKILL : TPU

