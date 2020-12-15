ENERMAX LIQMAX III 360 ARGB CPU liquid cooler unveiled



ENERMAX has introduced a new process a liquid cooling system in the form of the LIQMAX III 360 ARGB. The exclusive dual-convex blades are capable of delivering stronger air pressure and high volume airflow (max. 72.1 CFM) which can take away the heat around the radiator faster. The white CPU AIO liquid cooler is composed of white fan frames, tubes, and radiator to show your system’s uniqueness and addressable RGB lighting effects.

The all-In-One CPU liquid cooler features addressable RGB lighting effects by synchronizing with ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync and is compatible with both Intel and AMD CPU sockets, but does not support Socket TR4/SP3 CPUs.

“LIQMAX III ARGB 360 is designed with superior cooling performance (360 W TDP) which is capable to keep your processor at low temperature even though your processor is running in all-core. Thanks to the precision engineering technology, the patented Dual-Chamber water block design can enhance the heat transfer rate in order to remove the hot spots from your processor rapid. “

‧ White CPU AIO liquid cooler composed of white fan frames, tube, and radiator

‧ Patented Dual Chamber water block design

‧ Patented Shunt Channel Technology

‧ The luminous addressable RGB fan and Aurabelt™ water block

display gorgeous lighting effects with 16.8 million colors

‧ ENERMAX integrated RGB control box

Source : ENERMAX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals