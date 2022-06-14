COXSPACE Brings innovative wearable mouse to Kickstarter

Sponsored:

Cox Space unveiled a new wearable mouse that allows you to do the gesture machine learning to fit your usage style with a spin on cradle re-designed and materials that are enhanced from SNOWL, their first product launched on Kickstarter in 2020. With improved features, VANZY is a device that lets you control over your other devices with just a single gesture. In addition to that, the technology inside the device allows you to control the virtual interface.

VANZY is focused on bringing a whole new level of convenience that performs new actions that computer mouse cannot. Simply move your finger that learns your gestures – Machine Learning technology enables you to personalize the device to fit your lifestyle.

VANZY keeps your hands completely free and encourages you to get out and about work on experimental projects more efficiently. Keymapping feature included in the VANZY app is the technological breakthrough that enables infinite potential that unlocks natural and intuitive control over your device.

VANZY is the result of solving creative challenges and is the first of its kind to redefine the places and spaces where we can use a mouse.

You can find out more details about VANZY over at the link below.

Source Kickstarter

