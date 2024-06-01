How to convert PDFs to markdown with Marker

If you are searching for a way to easily import large quantities of PDFs into your AI application or large language model you might be interested in a new open source application called Marker. Marker converts PDF to markdown quickly and accurately.

Marker Key Takeaways Supports a wide range of documents (optimized for books and scientific papers)

Supports all languages

Removes headers/footers/other artifacts

Formats tables and code blocks

Extracts and saves images along with the markdown

Converts most equations to latex

Works on GPU, CPU, or MPS

PDFs, or Portable Document Format files, have become a ubiquitous standard for sharing and storing documents across various platforms. However, when it comes to utilizing PDFs in large language model (LLM) applications, their inherent complexity poses significant challenges. The intricate structures, inconsistent layouts, and diverse formatting elements within PDFs can hinder the effective extraction and processing of data for LLMs.

Encoding and Font Inconsistencies: PDFs often contain a mix of different encodings and fonts, making it difficult to extract text accurately and consistently.

PDFs often contain a mix of different encodings and fonts, making it difficult to extract text accurately and consistently. Complex Layout Elements: Tables, images, and equations embedded within PDFs add an extra layer of complexity, requiring specialized techniques to extract and format them properly.

Tables, images, and equations embedded within PDFs add an extra layer of complexity, requiring specialized techniques to extract and format them properly. Inconsistent Formatting Styles: PDFs can have varying formatting styles, such as headers, footers, and page numbers, which need to be identified and handled appropriately.

Converting PDFs for AI Applications

To address the challenges associated with PDFs in LLM applications, several approaches have been developed:

1. Converting PDFs to Plain Text: One straightforward method is to extract the text content from PDFs and convert it into plain text format. While this approach is simple, it often results in the loss of the document’s original structure and formatting.

2. Employing Machine Learning Models for Layout Detection: Advanced machine learning models can be utilized to analyze and identify the layout elements within PDFs. These models help preserve the document’s structure by detecting and extracting relevant components such as headers, paragraphs, and tables.

3. Leveraging Optical Character Recognition (OCR): OCR techniques involve using specialized models to detect and extract text from images embedded within PDFs. By applying OCR, the accuracy of text extraction can be significantly improved, especially for scanned or image-based PDFs.

The Benefits of Markdown for Large Language Models

Markdown, a lightweight markup language, offers a structured and easily readable format for representing text documents. When converting PDFs to a format suitable for LLMs, markdown provides several advantages:

Preservation of Document Structure: Markdown allows for the retention of the original document’s formatting, including titles, headers, images, and tables. This structured representation helps maintain the logical flow and hierarchy of the content.

Markdown allows for the retention of the original document’s formatting, including titles, headers, images, and tables. This structured representation helps maintain the logical flow and hierarchy of the content. Simplified Conversion to Plain Text: Markdown files can be easily converted to plain text format, which is more compatible and efficient for processing by LLMs. The conversion process is straightforward and preserves the essential elements of the document.

Markdown files can be easily converted to plain text format, which is more compatible and efficient for processing by LLMs. The conversion process is straightforward and preserves the essential elements of the document. Enhanced Readability and Accessibility: Markdown’s simple and intuitive syntax makes the converted documents more readable and accessible for both humans and machines. It provides a clean and organized representation of the content, facilitating better comprehension and analysis.

Marker : PDF to Markdown Conversion

Marker is an open-source tool specifically designed to convert complex PDF files into structured markdown format. It aims to simplify the process of making PDFs LLM-ready by addressing the challenges associated with PDF conversion.

Key Features of Marker:

Faster and More Accurate: Marker outperforms other tools like Nougat in terms of speed and accuracy, ensuring efficient and reliable conversion of PDFs to markdown.

Marker outperforms other tools like Nougat in terms of speed and accuracy, ensuring efficient and reliable conversion of PDFs to markdown. Wide Document Support: Marker is capable of handling a variety of document types, including books, scientific papers, and more, making it versatile for different use cases.

Marker is capable of handling a variety of document types, including books, scientific papers, and more, making it versatile for different use cases. Header and Footer Removal: Marker intelligently removes unnecessary headers, footers, and artifacts from the PDF, focusing on the main content.

Marker intelligently removes unnecessary headers, footers, and artifacts from the PDF, focusing on the main content. Table and Code Block Formatting: The tool accurately identifies and formats tables and code blocks, preserving their structure in the converted markdown.

The tool accurately identifies and formats tables and code blocks, preserving their structure in the converted markdown. Image Extraction: Marker extracts and saves images from the PDF, ensuring that visual elements are retained in the markdown output.

Marker extracts and saves images from the PDF, ensuring that visual elements are retained in the markdown output. LaTeX Conversion for Equations: Most equations within the PDF are automatically converted to LaTeX format, facilitating better representation and processing.

Most equations within the PDF are automatically converted to LaTeX format, facilitating better representation and processing. Flexible Processing Units: Marker supports running on GPU, CPU, or MPS (Apple Silicon), allowing users to choose the most suitable processing unit for their needs.

Marker supports running on GPU, CPU, or MPS (Apple Silicon), allowing users to choose the most suitable processing unit for their needs. Optional OCR Functionality: Users have the option to enable OCR functionality for improved text detection and extraction, especially for scanned or image-based PDFs.

Limitations of Marker:

While Marker offers significant advantages, it’s important to acknowledge its current limitations:

Equation Conversion Accuracy: The conversion of equations to LaTeX format may not be 100% accurate in all cases, requiring manual review and correction.

The conversion of equations to LaTeX format may not be 100% accurate in all cases, requiring manual review and correction. Table Formatting Inconsistencies: In some instances, tables and white spaces may not be perfectly formatted in the converted markdown, necessitating minor adjustments.

In some instances, tables and white spaces may not be perfectly formatted in the converted markdown, necessitating minor adjustments. Usage Restrictions: Marker may have certain limitations on usage based on organizational revenue, which should be considered before adoption.

Getting Started with Marker

To start using Marker for converting PDFs to markdown, follow these simple steps:

1. Set Up a Virtual Environment: Create a new virtual environment to isolate the dependencies and ensure a clean installation of Marker.

2. Install Required Packages: Use package managers like pip or conda to install Marker and its necessary dependencies within the virtual environment.

3. Convert PDFs to Markdown: Utilize the provided command-line interface to convert single or multiple PDF files to markdown format. Marker supports various options to customize the conversion process according to your needs.

For example, you can easily convert scientific papers or resumes by running simple commands, and Marker will handle the conversion while preserving the document’s structure and formatting.

Marker vs. Nougat: A Performance Comparison

When compared to other PDF conversion tools like Nougat, Marker demonstrates superior performance in terms of both speed and accuracy. Marker’s optimized algorithms and techniques enable faster conversion times, making it efficient for processing large volumes of PDFs. Moreover, Marker’s ability to preserve the document structure and formatting surpasses that of Nougat. It accurately identifies and retains essential elements like headers, tables, and images, resulting in a more reliable and usable markdown output. Learn more about Marker from the official GitHub repository.

