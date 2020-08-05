Compass Backpack versatile, slash-proof, lockable, EDC backpack made from recycled plastic bottles

Coalatree as this week launched their latest crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for their new Compass Backpack, made from recycled plastic bottles. The Compass Backpack is available in three colors, Moss Green, Heather Gray and Slate Blue and provides users with a wealth of features and pockets to store their essentials.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the TSA approved backpack, now available from $79 with worldwide shipping expected to take place before the end of the year. Early bird backers can benefit from a 27% saving while the crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo is underway, although don’t delay as limited quantities are available at discounted prices.

“The Compass Backpack is designed with durability, functionality, and sustainability in mind. Made from a specialty blend of durable, slash-proof, water-repellent fabric, the compass pack keeps your valuables safe in any situation. Additional security features include a custom code-able zipper lock, RFID blocking compartment, and a hidden passport, wallet, or phone carrying pocket. If you are looking for a bag to keep your things safe, dry, and secure wherever your life may take you. The Compass Backpack will get the job done for years to come.”

“Environmentally friendly production repurposes plastic bottles by turning them into a durable ripstop material that is incorporated into the backpack, helping to keep harmful plastics out of landfills, oceans, and ecosystems. Each bag consists of 25 500ml plastic bottles!”

Source : Indiegogo

