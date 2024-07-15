Sharkoon PureWriter W65 compact keyboard

The Sharkoon PureWriter W65 is a new compact keyboard designed to offer versatility and efficiency for both gaming and professional use. With its dual-mode capability, customizable RGB illumination, and enhanced Kailh Choc V2 switches, this keyboard sets a new standard in the realm of compact keyboards.

PureWriter W65 Keyboard

Key Takeaways Dual-mode operation: Wired or 2.4 GHz wireless

Enhanced Kailh Choc V2 switches for faster actuation

Customizable RGB illumination with 18 lighting effects

Compact size with 65% of a conventional 3-block layout

Lightweight and stable aluminum frame

Integrated 2,000 mAh lithium-ion battery

Available in black or white

Dual-Mode Operation for Maximum Freedom

One of the standout features of the PureWriter W65 is its dual-mode capability. Users can choose between a wired connection or a 2.4 GHz wireless connection, making it adaptable to various situations and preferences. A switch on the side of the keyboard allows for easy toggling between modes. The USB-C cable, positioned on the top left, can be easily removed for wireless operation, providing more freedom of movement. The integrated lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 2,000 mAh ensures long-lasting performance.

Enhanced Kailh Choc V2 Switches

The PureWriter W65 is equipped with improved low-profile Kailh Choc V2 switches, offering a flat typing sensation and faster actuation compared to conventional switches. Users can choose between the linear Kailh Choc V2 Red, which has neither a tactile nor an audible actuation point, and the Kailh Choc V2 Brown, which provides a tactile actuation point. Additionally, factory-lubed stabilizers ensure optimal acoustics, making the keyboard ideal for both gaming and professional use.

Customizable RGB Illumination

The RGB illumination of the PureWriter W65 is another feature that sets it apart. Users can select and set the lighting without the need for any software, and save their preferences in two lighting profiles. With 18 lighting effects available, users can adjust the color, intensity, direction, and frequency to match their personal style or mood.

Compact and Functional Design

Despite its compact size, the PureWriter W65 does not compromise on functionality. The keyboard features 68 or 69 keys, which is 65% of a conventional 3-block layout, and measures just 31.2 x 10.3 cm. Essential key commands and dedicated arrow keys are cleverly arranged, ensuring that users have access to all necessary functions.

Elegant and Portable

The PureWriter W65 compact keyboard is not only functional but also stylish. Weighing only 432 grams and featuring a stable aluminum frame, the keyboard is both lightweight and durable. The detachable spiral cable adds to its elegance, making it an eye-catching accessory that can be used anywhere, anytime.

Pricing and Availability

The Sharkoon PureWriter W65 is now available in both black and white color options. It is priced at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of 89.90 euros. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for those seeking a versatile and efficient compact keyboard.

The Sharkoon PureWriter W65 is a versatile and efficient compact keyboard that offers dual-mode operation, customizable RGB illumination, and enhanced Kailh Choc V2 switches. Its compact size, lightweight design, and elegant appearance make it a perfect choice for both gaming and professional use. For those interested in exploring other areas, Sharkoon also offers a range of gaming peripherals and accessories that complement the PureWriter W65. For more information on the Sharkoon PureWriter W65 and other products, visit the official Sharkoon website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals