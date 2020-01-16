Steiger Dynamics Forge compact gaming PC from $749

Steiger Dynamics has created a new gaming PC specifically designed for the living room offering a compact, liquid cooled, gaming PC which measures just 17 x 47 x 27.4 cm (WxHxD) in size. Based on a modified Phanteks Evolve Shift chassis, FORGE features a high-quality, vibration-optimised, sand-blasted aluminium design with side mesh or windows.

Forge is now available to preorder directly from the Steiger Dynamics website in three different versions with the Pure line starting from $749 and created to offer a media center for audio and video enthusiasts, complete with 4K Blu-ray disc player. While the Steiger Dynamics Core and Reference systems start from $1,199 and feature AMD and Intel CPUs offering more power to gamers and content creators.

“Liquid cooled Intel and AMD processors, combined with M.2 SSD system drives and high-speed DDR4 memory give FORGE the performance of a high-end, large desktop PC in a compact housing. NVIDIA GeForce GTX and RTX graphics cards allow for content creation, all-ultra native 4K gaming, high-quality 4K streaming, and real-time madVR video upsampling. FORGE fully supports lossless bitstreaming of multi-channel surround sound including Dolby ATMOS.”

Features of the Steiger Dynamics Forge living room gaming PC and entertainment systems include :

– Compact design that allows for horizontal or vertical placement

– CPUs up to 10-Core Intel i9-10900K (once available) and 16-Core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

– NVIDIA graphics cards up to GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with HDMI 2.0b, HDR10, G-Sync and HDCP 2.2

– Configurable with up to two M.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs and 1x 3.5″ HDD or 2x 2.5″ HDDs/SSDs

– Optional RAID1 and 0 arrays for SSDs and HDDs

– Standard Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-band ac Wi-Fi and BT 4.0 (or higher)

– Optional, syncable case, motherboard, memory and cooler RGB LEDs

For full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the Steiger Dynamics website.

Source: SD

