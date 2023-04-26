KOKONI SOTA seven color 3D printer

If you are looking to upgrade your 3D printer or purchase your very first you may be interested in a new seven color 3D printer launch via Kickstarter this month in the form of the KOKONI SOTA. Equipped with a HD camera that can prevent errors in real-time by comparing the printed parts with the 3D model. It can also film time-lapse photography and fast silent printing together with an accuracy of 0.1 mm. Early bird incentives are now available for the originative project from roughly $426 or £362 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Unlike most traditional 3D printers on the market, the KOKONI SOTA comes with a revolutionary upside-down design by securely mounting most moving parts such as motors and rails to the bottom base of the printer. Lowering the center of gravity would help improve stability, SOTA’s design achieves a close-to-zero vibration, and effectively increases the stability and printing speed. KOKONI SOTA guarantees easy-to-use and high-quality printing.”

“With SOTA’s unique design, the SOTA prints at a speed up to 600mm/s and acceleration of 21m/s² , which is 10 times faster than conventional consumer-level 3D printers. KOKONI SOTA solves the pain point of time-consuming printing with a self-developed, high-speed stepper motor. Most of your desired models can be printed within an hour.”

If the KOKONI SOTA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the KOKONI SOTA color 3D printer project observe the promotional video below.

“To bring more vivid printing, the SOTA offers 7-color synchronous printing up to 7 materials in one print, including PLA and PETG, during the printing process. SOTA unlocks your creativity and enhances your story telling with vivid colors. KOKONI SOTA is designed to accommodate bi-color filaments, with the addition of a filament tower that supports five more colors. This results in a versatile printing experience that can handle up to 7 colors and materials.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the color 3D printer, jump over to the official KOKONI SOTA crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





