Hybrid CNC milling machine hits Kickstarter

Liquid Supply has created a new CNC milling machine which is capable of handling both small and large projects and is capable of cutting through six-inch slabs of wood, plastic, aluminium and steel if needed, says its creator John Kucala.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $8000 or £5764 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Liquid Supply campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Liquid Supply CNC milling machine project review the promotional video below.

“Having a small shop, a low budget and a creative thirst and growing need for creating custom parts for our project visions, we set out to design an hybrid cnc milling machine that would handle the creative workload that we put on its shoulders. With it’s unique and proprietary design and increased ability to handle workloads, our machine can create precision designs by the milling of wood, plastic, ceramic, aluminum and steel up to 6” in depth and up to a 2 foot x 4 foot workspace with the current model. “

“Our goal is to scale and produce this design and other models in larger sizes for the makers of the world, but also to and create a “cnc” workshop distribution program to coach new “makers” of the world on how to set up and use this machine to create their own creative projects come to life. Rewards will be uniquely crafted and carved from our prototype machine and the highest rewards is the machine itself!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the CNC milling machine, jump over to the official Liquid Supply crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

