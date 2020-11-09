Clean Earth Bag designed for the outdoors and to combat plastic pollution

The team at Fish Gods have designed a unique bag for outdoor enthusiasts and to combat plastic pollution. The reusable bag makes it easy to “reset our impact on the planet” by neatly and securely holding all your unwanted trash disposal. The water resistant foldable bag can easily be attached to your rucksack, bike or preferred bag and is always on hand to help you collect unwanted waste whether it be your own or others.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $25 or £19, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Clean Earth Bag Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Clean Earth Bag project checkout the promotional video below.

“It’s like not having it, until you actually need it. The bag is collapsible with its tension buckle system, making it fold into its shape, and expandable when needed. The Clean Earth Bag can be used in almost any application an outdoor enthusiast may find themselves: walking, hiking, fishing, climbing or simply walking your dog. The mesh pocket on the lower half of the bag is great for storing miscellaneous items such as gloves for picking up trash, beverages, or any other items you wish.”

“The bag is designed to endure the elements that outdoor enthusiasts put them through. The Clean Earth Bag easily attaches to any anchor point you are wearing or that your gear has. It is collapsible and lightweight to pack away in almost any situation. A series of loops are featured on the side of the lid for users to attach their own gear and accessories onto the bag. “

The Clean Earth Bag eliminates the single-use plastic alternatives. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Clean Earth Bag crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals