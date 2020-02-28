Citroen AMI electric vehicle revealed, costs from €19.99 a month

Citroen has unveiled a new electric vehicle, the Citroen AMI which is a two seater vehicle that will be available from €19.99 a month with an up front payment of €2,644.

The vehicle will also be available to rent through car sharing via Free2Move and this will cost €0.26 per minute.

In 2020, with Ami – 100% ëlectric, the Citroën Brand, with more than 100 years of history and non-conformist iconic vehicles, intends to unleash urban mobility for all. Citroën’s DNA is about innovation with bold, unexpected solutions, and products or services inspired by the largest number of people. As a direct descendant of AMI ONE Concept introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 and following the strong interest it generated, Ami has become a reality in barely a year. Ami is a practical response to new mobility expectations for short journeys: enabling easier access to city centres, finding micro-mobility means for everyone, with real alternatives to scooters, bicycles, mopeds, public transportation at reasonable cost, developing new modes of consumption geared towards digital, and so on.

You can find out more information about the new Citroen AMI electric vehicle over at Citroen at the link below.

Source Citroen

