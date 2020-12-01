Cirrus7 Intel Comet Lake nimbus mini PC range now available

The cirrus7 mini PC has now started chipping equipped with Intel’s latest desktop processors. The nimbus is now available in three versions offering Standard, Extended, and Extreme Cooling options depending on your preference and application. The systems offer 35 and 65w processes and allow you to install up to an Intel i9-10900 if desired. The unique mini-ITX heat sink case features vertical aluminum fins and is equipped with a copper CPU core.

“The housing is the heat sink. Several layers of solid aluminum with copper cores form several cooling fins and reliably dissipate the waste heat from the CPU to the environment. The cirrus7 nimbus v3 impresses not only by its exceptional and compact design, but can convince in particular by its cooling performance.”

“The cirrus7 nimbus is extremely modest in terms of power consumption thanks to an Intel CPU with intelligent power-saving functions and an integrated UHD graphics unit. With the choice of three different mainboards, the cirrus 7 nimbus v3 can be configured for many different purposes from office to industry.”

“The cirrus7 nimbus has a modular structure. The heart of the cooling system is a solid aluminum block with six copper cores, which sits directly on the CPU. The number of cooling fins is variable. With more cooling fins, depending on the application, a higher cooling capacity can be achieved. By default, we offer the cirrus7 nimbus in three variants. The Standard Cooling Edition, the Extended-Cooling Edition (with 5 additional cooling layers) and the Extreme Cooling Edition (with 9 additional cooling layers). While the Standard Cooling Edition provides sufficient cooling performance for most desktop use cases, the Extended Cooling Edition is designed for ambitious users with high workload and 24/7 operation. With the Extreme-Cooling Edition, the CPU can also be cooled under continuous full load.”

Source : Fanless Tech : Cirrus7

