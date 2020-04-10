CircuitPython 5.2.0 released

Even though we are in worldwide lockdown, the team at Adafruit has released CircuitPython 5.2.0 bringing with it a number of new features including a new port to LiteX. A Python powered hardware description system used to define a soft System on Chip (SoC) that is then loaded into a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA).

“Downloads are available from circuitpython.org! The site makes it easy to select the correct file and language for your board. The downloads page is here. Downloads are no longer available from the GitHub release pages because of the large number of files for each release.

To install follow the instructions in our new Welcome to CircuitPython! guide. To install the latest libraries, see this page in that guide. Try the latest version of the Mu editor for creating and editing your CircuitPython programs and for easy access to the CircuitPython serial connection (the REPL).”

Adafruit is also included few minor fixes and improvements over 5.1.0 listed below.

Add LiteX port for CircuitPython on an FPGA. Thanks to @xobs.

Add support for additional baudrates for nRF UART (including MIDI’s 31250). Thanks to @billmoser

Add support for MX25L51245G SPI Flash. Thanks to @bd34n and @ladyada

Add displayio support for inverted backlights. Thanks to @siddacious and @tannewt

Add support for phase and polarity to FourWire as kwargs. Thanks to @tannewt

Fix iMX RT UART read length. Thanks to @arturo182 and @theacodes

Fix iMX RT neopixel timing. Thanks to @arturo182

Fix reading pixel values from Pixelbuf. Thanks to @jepler.

Fix _bleio.PacketBuffer when in server mode. Required for BLE Midi. Thanks to @tannewt

Source : Adafruit

