CircuitPython 5.0.0 Beta 5 released

Adafruit is wasting no time rolling through the beta releases for the upcoming CircuitPython 5.0.0, today announcing the release of beta 5. 5.0.0 is the latest major revision of CircuitPython. It features many improvements and enhancements to displayio, including grayscale OLED and e-paper displays, extensive additions and improvements to BLE support, support for the STM32F4, iMX RT10xx and Sony Spresense microcontrollers, and PWM audio support.

New Features, Updates, and Fixes since 5.0.0 Beta 4

– Fix BLE reinitialization on soft reload, preventing some hangs and crashes. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Increase maximum number of BLE connection from 2 to 5. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Fixed _bleio.PacketBuffer.packet_size returning wrong value. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Most OSError exceptions that involve filenames will print the filenames, so you know which filename can’t be found, etc. (on vfat only). Thanks @dhalbert.

– Fix use and exposure of internal buffers for PixelBuf. Thanks @tannewt.

– displayio.Palette now takes tuples and lists as color values in addition to integers. Thanks @kattni for noticing the issue and @jepler and @dhalbert for the fix.

– Improve DMA for stereo AudioOut. Thanks @jepler.

– Increase stack size on Circuit Playground Express builds to accommodate updated CP library. Thanks @dmopalmer for noticing the issue, and @kattni and @dhalbert for the fix.

– Turn off on-board user NeoPixels after soft reload on Circuit Playground Bluefruit, PyBadge, and PyGamer. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Update and improve CLUE board definition. Thanks @ladyada and @dhalbert.

– Use hardware rotation to speed up CLUE display. Thanks @ladyada.

– Allow specifying background color for stage library and _stage native module. Thanks @deshipu.

– Add gamepad to CPX crickit and displayio builds; needed for updated CP library. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Update all frozen libraries. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Update handling of bad nRF fuse setting. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Fix on-board display initialization code pin handling. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Fix compilation of native micropython on OS X. Thanks @tsupplis.

– Add automatic builds of mpy-cross to GitHub actions. Thanks @jepler.

– Fix native module support matrix generation. Thanks @deshipu.

– Improve README documentation of differences from MicroPython. Thanks @deshipu.

Source : Adafruit

