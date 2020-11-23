CircuitPython 6.1.0 Beta 1 released

The second CircuitPython 6.1.0 beta version has been released offering many changes that were done while 6.0.0 release candidates were in pre-release, explains Adafruit. Downloads are available from circuitpython.org, enabling you to easily select the correct file and language for your board.

CircuitPython is a programming language designed to simplify experimenting and learning to code on low-cost microcontroller boards. With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code. It’s that simple.

New features and improvements since CircuitPython 6.0.0

– Added grayscale E-Ink support. (IL0373 control chip.) Thanks to @tannewt

– Added support for transparent_color support in ColorConverter. Allows transparency with full color bitmaps. Thanks to @jensechu

– Fix accumulating tracebacks in REPL. Thanks to @DavePutz

– Luma computation for grayscale conversion corrected. Thanks to @tannewt

– Fixed unhiding a TileGrid. Thanks to @FoamyGuy

– Fixed sharp memory display memory error. Thanks to @jepler

– Added native binascii to most boards. Thanks to @dhalbert

– README typo fix. Thanks to @ehagerty

– Stub (.pyi) fixes and CI check added. Thanks to @sw23

– Translation updates for French, Portuguese (Brazil), and Swedish. Thanks to @bergdahl, @Edrig, @hexthat, @jepler, and @wtuemura.

“This is the second beta release of 6.1.0. (This first was broken.) It includes many changes that were done while 6.0.0 release candidates were in pre-release. Please use 6.0.x if you need a stable version of CircuitPython on all ports except ESP32-S2. Please use this release or newer for the ESP32-S2. See port status below for more stability details. CircuitPython has a number of “ports” that are the core implementation for a variety of microcontroller families. Stability varies on a per-port basis. As of this release, atmel-samd, nrf, and stm for the F4 family are stable. cxd56, esp32s2, and stm for other chip families are being actively improved but may be missing functionality and have bugs. litex and mimxrt10xx are in an alpha state and will have bugs and missing functionality. For all unstable ports, please use the latest pre-release.”

