CircuitPython 6.2.0 Beta 3 now available to download

Adafruit has this week announced the availability of its fourth beta release for the current CircuitPython 6.2.0 development phase, making it available to download and test. The new release adds a second USB serial (CDC) channel across most ports, adds a bitmaptool module for help with displayio, and removes the limitation on displayio.Group size. Adafruit explains that the “RP2040 port has many enhancements and fixes, and the Spresense port has several improvements as well. See Port status below for details on port stability for each port, and Known issues for known problems”.

CircuitPython is a programming language designed to simplify experimenting and learning to code on low-cost microcontroller boards. With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code. It's that simple. Downloads of the latest CircuitPython 6.2.0 Beta 3 are now available from the downloads page on the circuitpython.org website.

Changes since 6.2.0-beta.2 include:

– Add bitmaptools for bitmap blit operations. #4268, #4278. Thanks @kmatch98.

– Add second USB CDC serial channel. #4215. Thanks @dhalbert.

– displayio.Group now uses a Python list internally. Its size is no longer limited, and it can be sorted. #4233, #4322. Thanks @deshipu and thanks @dhalbert for a fix.

– Fix compile-time disabling of USB MSC. #4283. Thanks @deshipu.

– Fix typos for CIRCUITPY_USB_HID_SYS_CONTROL. #4249. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Avoid pulling in unneeded float/uint64 routines. #4238. Thanks @dhalbert.

_pixelbuf: increase performance of brightness scaling. #4258. Thanks @jepler.

– Add memoryview.cast(). #4231. Thanks @jepler.

– Add bitops.transpose() function to support piopixl8. #4219. Thanks @jepler.

– Allow memoryview as argument to exec(). #4206. Thanks @iot49.

– Remove unneeded adafruit_bus_device.SPIDevice.spi property. #4179. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Update ulab to 1.7.5. #4229. Thanks @jepler.

– Fix ability to use the reset button to enter safe mode when .reset_reason is not implemented. #4306. Thanks @Neradoc.

Source : Adafruit

