Chuwi AeroBook Pro 15.6 laptop launches via Indiegogo from $550

Hardware manufacturer Chuwi has launched a new crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo this month for the AeroBook Pro 15.6 laptop. The campaigners already raised over $130,000thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 45 days remaining.

Features of the new Chuwi laptop include :

– Intel i5 6287U processor, the same as the Macbook Pro

– 4K Retina screen, more than 1.07 billion colour display

“In 2019, the first laptop product in the CHUWI crowdfunding line – AeroBook – was introduced on Indiegogo and has been chosen by more than 10 thousands users around the world. At the beginning of the project, we’ve received a lot of suggestions for AeroBook Pro 15.6 from consumers. Apple’s MacBook Pro has been considered as a benchmark for business laptop by many users, but not everyone can afford the price of MacBook Pro. CHUWI strives to refine laptops with more cost-effective prices but provide the same or even better hardware configuration. For one-third of MacBook Pro’s price, users can get even better using experience.”

Specifications of the AeroBook Pro 15.6 laptop include :

