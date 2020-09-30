Chuwi CoreBox Pro mini PC powered by 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake

Chuwi has introduced a new mini PC in the form of the Chuwi CoreBox Pro mini PC powered by Intel 10th Generation Core i3-1005G1 processor offering users a Turbo frequency up to 3.4GHz, supported by up to 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR4-2133 (the press release and website list both) and 4K video output. The new compact desktop computer will be available next month price from $399 and includes a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with support for speeds up to 2000MB/s.

“Three screens 4K video output – 4K 60Hz signal can be output through three screens at the same time so that improve the work efficiency greatly. CoreBox Pro features WI-FI 6 wireless model. The top speed can be up to 2400M for higher speed than gigabit wired network. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 as well.”

“You can open multiple large applications at the same time and application switching is completed immediately due to its 12GB LRDDR4 storage and main frequency 2133MHz.With fast NVME SSD, the read and write speed up to 2000MB/S. The large applications load instantly and also supports 2.5-inch hard drive expansion.”

Connectivity on the mini PC comes in the form of 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports, 1 x Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort and 4 x USB Type-A connections.

Source : Liliputing : Chuwi

