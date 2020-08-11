Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise from $1,099

Dell has introduced new addition to its range of Chromebooks in the form of the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise starting at $1,299.00 and will be available soon with Intel Core i3 processors starting at $1,099.00. The new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is a 14-inch premium business laptop or 2-in-1 and joins the industry’s most sustainable commercial PC portfolio with recycled materials, sustainable packaging, energy efficient designs and EPEAT Gold registrations, says Dell.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop has been co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program, the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise offers LTE mobile broadband, Intel WiFi 6 and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

Features of the new Latitude 7410 Chromebook :

– First-ever 4K panel with Low Blue Light display available on a Chromebook Enterprise: The Latitude 7410 provides better readability and eye comfort with built-in 4K low blue light display technology. An expansive, four-sided narrow border display also provides more screen to connect with colleagues, and acoustic noise reduction features that enhance video calls.

– World’s longest battery life of any premium Chromebook: With up to 21 hours of battery life, mobile professionals can complete tasks throughout the day. If they do need a charge, the device can charge quickly from 0% up to 35% in as little as 20 minutes with ExpressCharge Boost or it can get up to an 80% charge in as fast as an hour with ExpressCharge.

– Ease of use: Employees and executives pressed for time can rely on one-hand assist to power the Latitude Chromebook in seconds simply by opening the lid. For extra flexibility, the device comes with the one of the broadest array of ports available in a premium Chromebook Enterprisex. Simple app access is available locally or online through the Chrome Browser or the managed Google Play Store. Employees get peace of mind with an optional built-in privacy panel and camera privacy shutter.

– Premium design: Professionals can choose between machined aluminium or carbon fiber on the world’s lightest 14-inch Chromebook Enterprise laptop[xi]. A new silver color is available on the Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise to give more employees a modern look and feel

“Now, more than ever before, IT administrators need innovative technology solutions to support their modern cloud-first businesses,” said John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google. “That’s why we’re thrilled to expand our premium Chromebook options for enterprise customers with the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. Powered by Chrome OS, Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise allows IT managers to deploy rapidly and securely while enabling employees to get work done effectively, no matter where they are.”

Source : Dell

