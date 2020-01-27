Yoto Player smart speaker designed for children

Yoto Player is a new smart speaker designed for children, enabling them to control the music or audiobooks they listen to as well as create their very own playlists using cards that are inserted into the smart speaker to trigger playback. “As physical objects, [the cards] not only allow children to be in control of content, but also support learning and play, and for very young children also promote fine motor control development,” Pentagram’s Jon Marshall explains.

“Yoto is a carefully connected speaker – it has the smarts of a connected device, but all the content is safe, since the Yoto library has been built for kids from the ground up. A world of stories, music, activities, podcasts, radio and other inspiring audio. Kids in control with Yoto Player. Make Your Own Cards. Create your own sounds and link them to these Yoto blank cards! Great for creative role play, or for parents and grandparents to share stories from near or far.”

The Yoto Player is now available to preorder Priced at £80 for the player itself with starter packs available for an extra £10 and a yearly subscription to the Yoto Club an extra £60. For more information and pre-ordering details jump over to the official Yoto website by following the link below.

“A carefully connected screen-free speaker. Made for children, controlled with physical cards and playing only the audio content you want them to listen to. No cam. No mic. No funny business.”

Source: Yoto : Fast Company

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals