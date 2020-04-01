Chevy Colorado truck gets an LT4 V8 engine

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering and Current Performance have teamed up to take a Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup and make it much more powerful. The truck came from the factory with a 308 horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 engine. Lingenfelter makes a supercharger kit for that V-6 engine will push the power to 450 horsepower.

The owner of this Colorado truck wanted more, so the two companies pulled out the V-6 and swapped in an LT4 V-8 engine. The result was 534 horsepower and 526 pounds-feet of torque at the rear wheels. The power is helped by an LT4 supercharger upgrade kit.

Keep in mind those power numbers are despite the large wheels and tires and other mechanical said to eat up about 25 percent of the power and torque. All in the components for the truck cost $60,585 assuming a base Colorado ZR2. That price also doesn’t count the labor, wheels, tires, and exhaust.

