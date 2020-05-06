Air Omni 6-in-1 charging station

If you’re in the market for a versatile wireless charging station you may be interested in a new 6-in-1 solution called the Air Omni. Capable of charging both android and iOS devices the Air Omni wireless charger is Apple MFi certified and available to back on Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from £97 or roughly $119. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020.

“Eliminate tangled cords and adapters from your life. The Air Omni is a versatile all-in-one wireless charger that streamlines your life by charging all of your devices within a single space. Experience charging like never before with the Air Omni. Charge your iPhone, Android devices, Apple Watch, AirPods and Samsung Ear Buds, iPad, and even your Mac – all at the same time.”

“The cost of buying a separate charger for each of your devices can be well over $300, not to mention the cost of regularly replacing old power cables. The Air Omni saves you money, time, and space by covering all your charging needs on a single portable pad.”

“Certified by Apple’s rigorous Made for iOS (MFi) standards, the Air Omni offers safe, fast charging. The featured Apple Watch pop-up charger can charge your smartwatch both flat or upright with the push of a button. Whether you have an Android or an Apple device, the Air Omni’s unique adapter toggle has you covered: simply press the button to easily switch between the lightning or Type-C connectors.”

Source : Kickstarter

