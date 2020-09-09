Zeus X multi-functional charging cable supports 18W Fast Charge, 60W Power Delivery, QC3.0 and more

If you are in the market for a multi-functional charging cable, you may be interested in the Zeus X now available via Kickstarter. The 6-in-1 universal cable supports Apple 18W Fast Charging technology, 60W Power Delivery, QC3.0 and offers connections for USB-C, Micros-USB, USB-A, Apple Lightning and USB-C input.

Early bird pledges are available from $18 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during December 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique multi-functional charging cable.

“We are bringing back the 6-in-1 features of the cable you love the most and making some tweaks based on user reviews and feedback. As USB-C is making its way to everyone’s lives in the foreseeable future, for the ultimate versatility we introduced USB-C as the main input and output.

Employing the same idea and dream we had in first campaign, the Zeus-X cable retains all the features that made it the leading 6 in 1 cable in the market. This cable is now truly the one and only cable you will ever need on a business trip, a holiday, a photo shoot session or even a date!”

“Need extra juice in a short time? With 18W Apple Fast Charge, you will be fully charged in no time! With Zeus-X , you can fast charge from 0-50% in just 30 minutes! That’s more than 6 hours of usage available for just 30 minutes of charging! Zeus-X can fast charge your iPhone almost 3X faster than your conventional cable! Say goodbye to your old, slow and fragile charging cable!”

Source : Kickstarter

